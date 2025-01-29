Paid parental leave bill moves forward in Iowa Senate

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ bill to offer paid parental leave to state employees cleared its first hurdle in the Iowa Senate.

The bill would give four weeks of paid leave to a parent who gives birth and one week to the non-birthing parent. Adoptive parents would get four weeks. State workers currently have to save up vacation time to get paid while caring for a new child.

Molly Widen, the state treasurer’s chief of staff, says she had to start working four weeks after giving birth to premature twins. She says she worked from the neonatal intensive care unit where her daughter was staying.

“Four weeks of leave — it would have been incredible because it would’ve meant with the time that I did cobble together from sick leave and vacation, that I could’ve spent time at home with my kids before having to come back to work.”

A three-member Senate panel advanced the bill. But Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, says he wants to learn more about the cost to taxpayers.