© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)

Paid parental leave bill moves forward in Iowa Senate

Iowa Public Radio | By Katarina Sostaric
Published January 29, 2025 at 10:33 AM CST

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ bill to offer paid parental leave to state employees cleared its first hurdle in the Iowa Senate.

The bill would give four weeks of paid leave to a parent who gives birth and one week to the non-birthing parent. Adoptive parents would get four weeks. State workers currently have to save up vacation time to get paid while caring for a new child.

Molly Widen, the state treasurer’s chief of staff, says she had to start working four weeks after giving birth to premature twins. She says she worked from the neonatal intensive care unit where her daughter was staying.

“Four weeks of leave — it would have been incredible because it would’ve meant with the time that I did cobble together from sick leave and vacation, that I could’ve spent time at home with my kids before having to come back to work.”

A three-member Senate panel advanced the bill. But Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, says he wants to learn more about the cost to taxpayers.
Tags
State Government News Legislative Briefs