Casino moratorium bill advances in Iowa House committee

State lawmakers advanced a bill in the Iowa House Ways and Means Committee Monday that would block the construction of a Cedar Rapids casino. The bill would impose a five-year moratorium on new casino licenses. This comes as the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission is preparing to vote next week on whether to approve a license for Linn County.

Supporters say a moratorium would help protect jobs and revenue at existing casinos. Mary Earnhardt, with the Iowa Gaming Association, says there have already been major gaming investments in nearby Washington and Black Hawk counties.

“These properties have invested over $150 million in each of their entertainment destinations. Further, a moratorium on licenses will provide certainty to our gaming industry, which helps encourage continued reinvestment in each of their properties."

Those against the bill say a new casino could help keep property taxes down. The new casino is expected to generate over $60 million in new gaming revenue for the state, which some say would be an economic boon for Cedar Rapids as it recovers from flooding.