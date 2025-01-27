Lawmakers consider banning most mug shots in Iowa

Legislators are considering restrictions on the release of booking photos taken when someone is arrested and charged with a crime.

Bills in both the Iowa House and Senate would make most booking photos confidential records that could only be released if the person in the photo is a fugitive, an imminent threat to the public or has been convicted of certain felonies.

Rep. Bill Gustoff, R-Des Moines, says once a mug shot is published in the media or posted online, the person has been branded as a criminal, even if the charges are dismissed or a jury returns a not guilty verdict.

Law enforcement officials say Gustoff's bill would create extra work for police and sheriff's departments, who would have to verify if a person was convicted or pleaded guilty every time they get a public records request for a mug shot.

Media organizations say having booking photos publicly available provides transparency in law enforcement and, in some instances, can help someone with the same name as a person under arrest prove they are not the one charged with a crime.