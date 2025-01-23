Democrats propose paid family leave bill in Iowa Senate

Iowa Senate Democrats proposed a bill that would provide up to 12 weeks of paid family or medical leave. It would apply to Iowans who work for private businesses with at least 10 employees and all public employers.

At the same time, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is asking the Legislature to approve family leave for state workers — four weeks for a birthing or adoptive parent, and one week for a new parent who didn’t give birth.

Senate Minority Leader Janice Weiner, D-Iowa City, says Democrats proposed their own bill because Reynolds’ bill is very limited.

“We think that Iowans deserve better than that, and they deserve to be able to take care of their families and earn a living at the same time without worrying about losing their financial security.”

Weiner says she doesn’t know how much paid leave would cost the state, but she says it pays dividends by preventing employee turnover.