A bill banning police review boards advances in the Iowa Senate

Republicans on an Iowa Senate panel advanced a bill Tuesday that would ban cities from having citizen police review boards to review police misconduct and discipline.

The bill would get rid of existing police review boards in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Dubuque, Coralville and University Heights. It would also add a lot of requirements for civil service commissions that oversee the discipline of city employees.

Eric Goers, a city attorney for Iowa City, says those changes would make employment discipline more costly and time-consuming.

“Ultimately, I think the effect of the bill as a whole will be to make imposing discipline against most employees in civil service communities…so painful and expensive that local governments will simply put up with bad employees. And that should be no one’s goal — and taxpayers would have to pay for it all.”

Leaders with the Iowa State Fraternal Order of Police say the bill is needed to make the appeal process fair for police officers who are fired, suspended or demoted.