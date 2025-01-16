Iowa National Guard plans to modernize facilities in the face of ‘complex threats’

The head of the Iowa National Guard says construction will begin on a $14 million maintenance facility later this year. Maj. Gen. Stephen Osborn made the announcement during his Condition of the Guard address Thursday morning.

Osborn says the current facility is too small and “almost dangerous” to use for working on new military vehicles. He says the guard is also securing funding for a $95 million runway replacement in Sioux City. Both projects will be federally funded.

“These investments will modernize both Army and Air National Guard facilities and allow for continued mission execution and expanded growth into the future — a future that is both volatile and uncertain as we face an evolving set of complex threats.”

Osborn says the guard will create 137 new positions this year to work in areas that include cyber operations and combat engineering.