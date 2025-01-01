Become an IPR Hero!

Your Support Means More This Year

It's the biggest year of the IPR Heroes program — both for new sponsors and Iowa Public Radio. This summer, federal funding for public media was eliminated. For IPR, that means an immediate loss of $1 million that had already been awarded.

In challenging financial times, IPR turns to the community for support — including you. Aligning yourself with IPR will differentiate your brand, build credibility, and show your support for a vital public institution.