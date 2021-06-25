© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Remembering Mia Peterson

Published June 25, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT
2012 mia head shot.jpg
Amy Doerring
/
Peterson of Des Moines was a nationally known advocate for people with disabilities. She died earlier this month at the age of 47 of Alzheimer’s disease.

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and freelance writer Missy Keenan celebrate the life of a nationally known advocate for people with disabilities: Mia Peterson of Des Moines. Keenan is Mia's sister. Mia Peterson died on June 8th. She was 47.

Before that conversation, Stephen Gruber-Miller talks about Governor Reynolds' decision to send Iowa State Patrol troopers to the Texas border in response to a request for assistance from Texas Gov. Greg Abbot. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller details the findings in a review of clergy abuse in Iowa. Alan Czarnetzki talks about recent rains and how they impacted the drought across the state, and University of Iowa law scholar Ann Estin talks about an Iowa judge blocking enforcement of a 24-hour abortion waiting period.

Guests:

  • Stephen Gruber-Miller, statehouse reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Tom Miller, Iowa Attorney General
  • Alan Czarnetzki, professor of meteorology, University of Northern Iowa
  • Ann Estin, associate dean of faculty and Aliber Family Chair in Law, University of Iowa
  • Missy Keenan, freelance writer and sister of Mia Peterson
  • Tony Dehner, Studio One host, Iowa Public Radio

