Remembering Mia Peterson

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and freelance writer Missy Keenan celebrate the life of a nationally known advocate for people with disabilities: Mia Peterson of Des Moines. Keenan is Mia's sister. Mia Peterson died on June 8th. She was 47.

Before that conversation, Stephen Gruber-Miller talks about Governor Reynolds' decision to send Iowa State Patrol troopers to the Texas border in response to a request for assistance from Texas Gov. Greg Abbot. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller details the findings in a review of clergy abuse in Iowa. Alan Czarnetzki talks about recent rains and how they impacted the drought across the state, and University of Iowa law scholar Ann Estin talks about an Iowa judge blocking enforcement of a 24-hour abortion waiting period.

