Questions Of Chronic Understaffing After The Killing Of Two Anamosa State Penitentiary Employees

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Natalie Krebs about the expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines across Iowa and we hear the latest statehouse news from Katarina Sostaric. Then, a story about how some residents of Cedar Rapids reacted to racist graffiti discovered this week from the founder of "We Are CR," Ture’ Morrow.

Later, Iowa Public Radio reporter Kate Payne details the investigation into the killing of two Anamosa State Penitentiary employees and Kassidy Arena talks about the ongoing research into how the pandemic is impacting Iowa’s Latino community.

Guests: