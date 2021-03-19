© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
The Plight Of A Burmese Detained By The Military Regime In Myanmar

Published March 19, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT
Myanmar
STR/AP
/
AP
Policemen fire a charge as anti-coup protesters abandon their makeshift barricades and run in Yangon, Myanmar Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Demonstrators in several areas of Myanmar protesting last month’s seizure of power by the military held small, peaceful marches before dawn Tuesday, avoiding confrontations with security forces who have shot dead scores of their countrymen in the past few days. (AP Photo)

This week marked the first time in about a year that Iowa’s long-term care facilities reported no COVID-19 outbreaks.

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Iowa Public Radio statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric about a number of controversial bills advancing in the Iowa Statehouse. Also on this epiosde, IPR's Natalie Krebs provides an update on the progress in fighting the pandemic and IPR reporter Kate Payne joins the show to talk about the suspension of Iowa City’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Later on, a conversation with Chris Merrill, the director of the University of Iowa’s International Writing Program, about the plight of a Burmese poet, Maung Yu Py.

Guests:
· Katarina Sostaric, statehouse reporter, Iowa Public Radio
· Kate Payne, reporter, Iowa Public Radio
· Natalie Krebs, health reporter, Iowa Public Radio
· Christopher Merrill, director, International Writing Program, University of Iowa
· Mark Simmet, host, Studio One

