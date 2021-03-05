Independent Pharmacies Work Hard To Vaccinate Qualified Iowans
Iowa is still in the early stage of a massive vaccination effort, but local pharmacies are working hard to get vaccines into the arms of as many qualified people as possible.
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with co-owner and director of clinical services for Towncrest Pharmacies in Solon and Iowa City to learn how one pharmacist is working to maximize vaccine efforts.
Also on the program: what passed and failed during the state legislature’s first funnel week of the session, an update on statewide vaccine efforts and a conversation with Carlos Martínez de la Serna of the Committee to Protect Journalists ahead of the trial of Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri. Sahouri was arrested while on assignment, reporting on racial justice protests over the summer. Her criminal trial is highly unusual, and highlights law enforcement's aggressive response to those who attended and covered these events.
Guests:
- Katarina Sostaric, Iowa Public Radio state government reporter
- Randy McDonough, co-owner and director of clinical services, Towncrest Pharmacies in Solon and Iowa City
- Natalie Krebs, Iowa Public Radio health reporter
- Carlos Martínez de la Serna, program director, Committee to Protect Journalists
- Gabriele Villarini, director of IIHR hydro sciences and engineering, University of Iowa
- Cece Mitchell, Iowa Public Radio Studio One host