Full-time In-Person Learning, A Vaccine Distribution Update And Iowa Braces For Another Winter Storm

Published January 29, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST
Newsbuzz-Dominant-Image-River-to-River

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Katarina Sostaric to get the latest from the Iowa Statehouse. Kate Payne joins the program to explain why Iowa Republicans are standing by former President Trump and Natalie Krebs describes the vaccination campaign across the state.

Later in the hour, extension sociologist J. Arbuckle details a new Iowa State University poll outlining beliefs about climate change among Iowa farmers and climatologist Elwynn Taylor explains what the recent snowfall means for the growing season.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, statehouse reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Kate Payne, reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Natalie Krebs, reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • J. Arbuckle, professor, ISU Extension sociologist
  • Elwynn Taylor, climatologist, professor emeritus, Iowa State University
  • Cece Mitchell, Studio One host, Iowa Public Radio

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
