Iowa State Representative Reflects On Historic Inauguration

Iowa State Representative Ras Smith served as Iowa Director of Coalition Building for the Biden campaign during the Iowa caucuses, then as a senior strategic advisor to the campaign in the general election. On this episode of River to River, Rep. Smith joins host Ben Kieffer to reflect on the inauguration. Karen Kedrowski, director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University also joins the program to remark on the many glass ceilings shattered by new Vice President Kamala Harris.

