Reaction To This Week's Insurrection At The U.S. Capitol And An Update On Iowa’s Vaccination Campaign

Published January 8, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST
On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with former Iowa Republican Gubernatorial candidate Doug Gross about his reaction to Wednesday's insurrection in the U.S. Capitol and where he sees the party going from here.

Later in the hour, political scientist Rachel Paine Caufield joins the program. Iowa Public Radio Statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric previews the 2021 legislative session starting Monday. And epidemiologist Dr. Jorge Salinas talks about Iowa’s vaccination campaign.

Guests:

  • Doug Gross, 2002 Iowa Republican Gubernatorial candidate, attorney and farmer
  • Rachel Caufield, professor of political science, Drake University
  • Dr. Jorge Salinas, hospital epidemiologist, clinical assistant professor of internal medicine, infectious diseases, University of Iowa
  • Katarina Sostaric, statehouse reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Cece Mitchell, host, Studio One, Iowa Public Radio

Tags

COVID-19Insurrection 2021 Legislative Session
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
