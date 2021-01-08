Reaction To This Week's Insurrection At The U.S. Capitol And An Update On Iowa’s Vaccination Campaign

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with former Iowa Republican Gubernatorial candidate Doug Gross about his reaction to Wednesday's insurrection in the U.S. Capitol and where he sees the party going from here.

Later in the hour, political scientist Rachel Paine Caufield joins the program. Iowa Public Radio Statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric previews the 2021 legislative session starting Monday. And epidemiologist Dr. Jorge Salinas talks about Iowa’s vaccination campaign.

Guests:

