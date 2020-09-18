© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Iowa Bar Owner Waits To Re-Open, A Brief History Of Iowa’s Hispanic Roots And COVID-19 Makes Hollywood Productions Challenging

Published September 18, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT
On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with an Iowa pub owner in a county still limited by COVID-19 restrictions and Kassidy Arena explains Iowa’s Latino history during this National Hispanic Heritage month.

Later in the program, another entry in our pandemic diary series and a conversation with Hollywood actor, and Marshalltown native, Toby Huss about how COVID-19 changed production in the entertainment industry.

Guests:

· Aaron Jennings, co-owner, Micky’s Irish Pub, Iowa City
· Kassidy Arena, reporter, Iowa Public Radio
· Isha Kalia, Linn Mar High School graduate
· Toby Huss, actor
· Cece Mitchell, Studio One, Iowa Public Radio

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez
