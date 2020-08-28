The State Of Iowa's Crops, Judge's Order Invalidates Tens Of Thousands Of Absentee Ballot Requests

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Iowa Public Radio reporters for updates on Iowa’s agriculture, return-to-learn and a court case involving absentee ballot requests in Linn County.

Later, an analysis of Senator Joni Ernst’s endorsement of President Trump during the Republican National Convention and another entry in our Pandemic Diary series.

Guests:

· Grant Gerlock, reporter, Iowa Public Radio

· Amy Mayer, reporter, Iowa Public Radio

· Katarina Sostaric, statehouse reporter, Iowa Public Radio

· Luke Shogren, foodservice operations manager, UnityPoint Health – Des Moines

· Karen Kedrowski, director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, Iowa State University

· Cece Mitchell, Studio One host, Iowa Public Radio

