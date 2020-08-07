© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Felon Voting Rights, The 2020 Census, Mask Mandates And Test Iowa Records Revealed

Published August 7, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT
ipr20024_river_to_river_headers.png
This week's Newsbuzz conversation covers Governor Reynolds' executive order restoring felon voting rights and reaction from an Iowan who will get to vote in November, the potential impact of shortened census counting on Iowa's Latino population, masks in Northwest Iowa, the Test Iowa rollout and a pandemic diary.

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by a variety of IPR reporters for conversations about restored voting rights for convicted felons, the face-covering controversy in western Iowa and why a shortened window for the 2020 Census has the Latinx community concerned.

Later in the discussion, Vanessa Miller of The Gazette talks about her story which shed light on the rush to roll out Test Iowa – an ambitious initiative announced back in April, intended to ramp up to thousands of COVID-19 tests. Then, a new Pandemic Diary from recent high school graduate Isha Kalia.

Guests:

· Katarina Sostaric, state government reporter, Iowa Public Radio

· Eric Harris, Iowa advocate for the restoration of felon voting rights

· Katie Peikes, western Iowa reporter, Iowa Public Radio

· Kassidy Arena, reporter, Iowa Public Radio

· Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette

· Isha Kalia, Linn Mar High School graduate

· Cece Mitchell, Iowa Public Radio Studio One Host

