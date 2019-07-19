Here's The Latest On Former DHS Director Jerry Foxhoven's Resignation

Former director of Iowa’s Department of Human Services Jerry Foxhoven gained national attention this week after emails describing his love for Tupac Shakur were published by the Associated Press. But the list of inspiration quotes by the late rapper are only one aspect of a wider story about a sudden request for resignation which has gone largely unexplained by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

On this “news buzz” edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Iowa Public Radio’s Statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric for updates on the story that surround the sudden end to Foxhoven's tenure with Iowa DHS.

Also in the program: