Here's The Latest On Former DHS Director Jerry Foxhoven's Resignation
Former director of Iowa’s Department of Human Services Jerry Foxhoven gained national attention this week after emails describing his love for Tupac Shakur were published by the Associated Press. But the list of inspiration quotes by the late rapper are only one aspect of a wider story about a sudden request for resignation which has gone largely unexplained by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
On this “news buzz” edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Iowa Public Radio’s Statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric for updates on the story that surround the sudden end to Foxhoven's tenure with Iowa DHS.
Also in the program:
- Attorney Roxanne Conlin reflects on a jury decision earlier this week that found former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad guilty of discrimination against a former employee. The employee, Christopher Godfrey, is expected to receive a $1.5 million settlement.
- Seattle Times Political Reporter Jim Brunner shares a home state perspective on Washington governor and presidential candidate Jay Inslee as part of River to River's ongoing “Home State View” series.
- University of Iowa Associate Professor and Associate Chair of the Physics and Astronomy Department Cornelia Lang reflects on Iowa’s connection to the 1969 space exploration a day ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. To celebrate the day, she recommends the Apollo XI 50th Anniversary Celebration at the Cedar Amateurs Astronomers Inc. on July 20.
- Studio One Host Matt Simmet shares his music picks to start off the weekend.