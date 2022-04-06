Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. and Sundays from 7-10 p.m. on IPR News/Studio One and Studio One online

Studio One All Access is a new music show produced by Iowa Public Radio Studio One. Discover new music from Iowa, Midwest and national artists, and keep an ear on the pulse of the music industry in Iowa. We go on the record with musicians, promoters and industry insiders, so you don’t miss a beat.

Hear live sessions recorded in Iowa, meet artists through our Artist of the Month series, and stay in the know about what live shows are coming up in your area. Each week on the show, we'll take a deep dive and introduce you to two new artists or bands we think you'll love: one who's just put out a new album and one who's a true classic.

Follow us on YouTube and Instagram, and please send us music, pitch us ideas, and ask questions anytime by emailing studioone@iowapublicradio.org.