Studio One All Access is a new music show produced by Iowa Public Radio Studio One. Discover new music from Iowa, Midwest and national artists, and keep an ear on the pulse of the music industry in Iowa. We go on the record with musicians, promoters and industry insiders, so you don’t miss a beat.
Hear live sessions recorded in Iowa, meet artists through our Artist of the Month series, and stay in the know about what live shows are coming up in your area. Each week on the show, we'll take a deep dive and introduce you to two new artists or bands we think you'll love: one who's just put out a new album and one who's a true classic.
From “Wyoming” to Demarest, NJ, the Iowa City songwriter/bassist and Artist of the Month for April breaks down her new record and the various states that shaped it.
Sara Routh, a singer-songwriter from Des Moines, talks about her new album, cover songs, advice for young artists and more. Routh is IPR's Artist of the Month for March.
Iowa City musician James Tutson, IPR's Artist of the Month for February, is working on a new album and is the first artist on our All Access Live lineup for 2022.
One of Iowa's longest-running bands, the Diplomats of Solid Sound are hoping to make up for lost time in 2022 with a new release and a calendar full of live shows.
IPR's Artist of the Month for December, Davis John Patton, tries to make sense of everything in his music. His new EP "Songs From Davis" is the perfect soundtrack for the colder months in Iowa.
If you're looking for a deep listen, November Artist of the Month Joel Sires recommends Mickey Newbury’s "Frisco Mabel Joy."