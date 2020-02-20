"In Your Twenties" Captures The Angst Of Growing Older

By 2 hours ago
  • Ben Randall of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls band TWINS released a new single of his own called "In Your Twenties."
    Ben Randall of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls band TWINS released a new single of his own called "In Your Twenties."
    Good Era Film

Singer-songwriter Ben Rendall, who is a member of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls band TWINS, has released a new single and music video, “In Your Twenties.”

The song commemorates Rendall’s last year in his twenties, which just happened to coincide with the year 2020.

“Being in your twenties, you feel this weird pressure,  trying to follow your passions and find your identity, while hoping you figure it all out before it's too late,” says Rendall. “I wanted to try to capture that in a song.”

The song is Rendall’s third single release in three years. He specifically cites The Beatles' "Penny Lane" and "God Only Knows" from The Beach Boys as influences on "In Your Twenties."

This is his second music video, following in the footsteps of last year's "Connie Don't Go."

Ben Rendall and his backing group Your Favorite Band are playing at Octopus College Hill in Cedar Falls Friday, along with singer-songwriter Rachel Bearinger. 

Tags: 
Studio One
IPR Music
Local Music
music video

Related Content

Of Monsters And Men, Tyler Childers, Leon Bridges Headlining Hinterland 2020

By Feb 11, 2020
Madeleine King / IPR File

Hinterland is back this summer for its sixth year July 31 – August 2.  

Mission Creek 15 Spotlights Literary And Lyrical Wordsmiths

By Dec 12, 2019

Mission Creek is turning 15 this year. Festival organizer Andre Perry says he’s looking forward to bringing back some of the aspects of the festival that make it unique and has programmed this year's event with the intention of making it a more intense experience. 

Dates for this year’s fest are April 1-4. In the past, the event has spanned six days. This year, they’ve shortened it to four. 

Live Music You Should Leave The House For This Winter

By Feb 3, 2020
Madeleine King / IPR File

Winter in Iowa can be harsh.  Rather than keeping you at home, perhaps the snow and cold can spur you on to see a great band in a warm venue! Here are a few upcoming shows that caught my attention. With a couple of exceptions, these are all nationally touring acts passing through our state.  In addition, there is a wealth of Iowa talent to be heard performing near you in the next couple of months!