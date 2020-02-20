"In Your Twenties" Captures The Angst Of Growing Older

Singer-songwriter Ben Rendall, who is a member of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls band TWINS, has released a new single and music video, “In Your Twenties.”

The song commemorates Rendall’s last year in his twenties, which just happened to coincide with the year 2020.

“Being in your twenties, you feel this weird pressure, trying to follow your passions and find your identity, while hoping you figure it all out before it's too late,” says Rendall. “I wanted to try to capture that in a song.”

The song is Rendall’s third single release in three years. He specifically cites The Beatles' "Penny Lane" and "God Only Knows" from The Beach Boys as influences on "In Your Twenties."

This is his second music video, following in the footsteps of last year's "Connie Don't Go."

Ben Rendall and his backing group Your Favorite Band are playing at Octopus College Hill in Cedar Falls Friday, along with singer-songwriter Rachel Bearinger.