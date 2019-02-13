Yes, Still More Politicans Are Entering the 2020 Presidential Race

Hear the full conversation - River to River

Two more candidates have officially announced their intention to take on President Trump in 2020, with many more dipping their toes into the candidacy waters.

During this hour of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Iowa State Professor of Political Science Jim McCormick for an expert take on topics including: the 2020 presidential race, the latest on funding for President Trump's proposed southern wall expansion, a look at Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ed Markey's Green New Deal proposal, and gun rights and protections in America one year after a shooting at a Florida high school killed 17 students and staff.