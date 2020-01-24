Related Program: 
River to River

WNYC's Kai Wright On Building A Multiracial Democracy

By & 33 seconds ago
  • Kai Wright will be in Iowa City for a live taping of "The United States of Anxiety" on Jan. 27.
    WNYC

Kai Wright is the host of "The United State of Anxiety," a podcast from WNYC Studios. The newest season of the podcast focuses on what it means to build a multiracial democracy in 2020 and if that reality is even possible.  On this segment of River to River Kai Wright joins host Ben Kieffer ahead of a live taping of "The United State of Anxiety" at the University of Iowa on Jan. 27. 

Wright is an editor of WNYC's narrative unit, and a columnist for The Nation. His reporting and writing has examined racial justice, economic inequity, healthcare, and sexuality. Kai is the author of “Drifting Toward Love: Black, Brown, Gay and Coming of Age on the Streets of New York," as well as two surveys of black American history.

Editor's note: Due to the Senate impeachment trial, this interview aired during Talk of Iowa as River to River was preempted.

