WNYC's Kai Wright On Building A Multiracial Democracy

WNYC host Kai Wright discusses the latest season of his podcast "The United States of Anxiety."

Kai Wright is the host of "The United State of Anxiety," a podcast from WNYC Studios. The newest season of the podcast focuses on what it means to build a multiracial democracy in 2020 and if that reality is even possible. On this segment of River to River Kai Wright joins host Ben Kieffer ahead of a live taping of "The United State of Anxiety" at the University of Iowa on Jan. 27.

Wright is an editor of WNYC's narrative unit, and a columnist for The Nation. His reporting and writing has examined racial justice, economic inequity, healthcare, and sexuality. Kai is the author of “Drifting Toward Love: Black, Brown, Gay and Coming of Age on the Streets of New York," as well as two surveys of black American history.

Editor's note: Due to the Senate impeachment trial, this interview aired during Talk of Iowa as River to River was preempted.