Related Programs: Fresh AirFresh Air on IPR News and News/Studio One 'Wilmington's Lie' Author Traces The Rise Of White Supremacy In A Southern City By Dave Davies • 59 minutes ago Related Programs: Fresh AirFresh Air on IPR News and News/Studio One ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Journalist David Zucchino says Wilmington, N.C., was once a mixed-race community with a thriving black middle class. Then, in 1898, white supremacists staged a murderous coup that changed everything. ShareTweetEmail