Why A Stranded Norwegian Plane Is A Consequence Of U.S. Sanctions On Iran

By Karen Duffin • 1 hour ago Originally published on February 13, 2019 5:21 pm A Norwegian plane that made an emergency landing in Iran is stranded, due to unintended effects of U.S. sanctions. The plane needs new engine parts, but importing them is prohibited by the sanctions.