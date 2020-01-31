Related Program: 
Why Iowa Republicans Are Caucusing For President Trump

  • President Donald Trump spoke in front of more than 7,000 people at Drake University's Knapp Center
    Ben Kieffer / IPR
  • A woman showing her support for President Trump in the front row of Drake University's Knapp Center
    Ben Kieffer / IPR
  • A young Trump supporter and her father pose for a photo following President Trump's rally at Drake University's Knapp center.
    Ben Kieffer / IPR
  • A Trump supporter in the bowl of Drake University's Knapp center
    Ben Kieffer / IPR

River to River's Ben Kieffer attended President Donald Trump's rally in Des Moines at Drake University's Knapp Center in front of a max capacity crowd just four days before the 2020 Iowa caucuses. 

Kieffer spent time outside of the Knapp Center speaking with Trump supporters who were waiting in line to find out why they will, or why they won't, be caucusing for President Trump on Monday Feb. 3.

Supporters also talk about why their support for Trump is unwavering and explain how they view the Senate impeachment trial.   

Editor’s note: Due to the Senate impeachment trial, this interview aired during Talk of Iowa as River to River was preempted.

Trump Hosts Rally In Des Moines Four Days Ahead Of Iowa Caucuses

By Jan 30, 2020
Clay Masters / IPR file

President Donald Trump is holding a rally Thursday in Iowa, just four days before the state’s caucuses. Trump faces no significant threat from within his party but his campaign has been quietly working in the state. The rally is part of Trump’s efforts to counter program the Democratic candidates. 

Seasoned Caucusgoer? First-Timer? What You Need To Know Before Caucus Night

By Jan 16, 2020
John Pemble / IPR

On Feb. 3, Iowans will meet for the first-in-the-nation caucuses. Each party has its own rules and locations. Your caucus location is probably not the same place you go to vote, and both parties ask that you check your voter registration ahead of time. 

'The Clock is Ticking': Patrick Asks For Caucusgoers' Support In Late Presidential Bid

By Nov 18, 2019
Kate Payne/IPR

Former Massachusetts governor and presidential candidate Deval Patrick says he will be competing in the Iowa caucuses. His late entrance to the race puts him at a distinct disadvantage in the state, where many of his competitors have been building grassroots organizations for months, and some of them for years.