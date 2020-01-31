Why Iowa Republicans Are Caucusing For President Trump

Host Ben Kieffer and producer Rick Brewer attended President Donald Trump's rally in Des Moines.

River to River's Ben Kieffer attended President Donald Trump's rally in Des Moines at Drake University's Knapp Center in front of a max capacity crowd just four days before the 2020 Iowa caucuses.

Kieffer spent time outside of the Knapp Center speaking with Trump supporters who were waiting in line to find out why they will, or why they won't, be caucusing for President Trump on Monday Feb. 3.

Supporters also talk about why their support for Trump is unwavering and explain how they view the Senate impeachment trial.

Editor’s note: Due to the Senate impeachment trial, this interview aired during Talk of Iowa as River to River was preempted.