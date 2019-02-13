Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on IPR News and News/Studio One What's Next For Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel Following 'El Chapo's' Guilty Verdict By editor • 9 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on IPR News and News/Studio One TweetShareGoogle+Email NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Univision reporter León Krauze about what's next for the Sinaloa Cartel and the ongoing drug war in Mexico after Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán's guilty verdict. TweetShareGoogle+Email