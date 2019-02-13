Related Programs: 
All Things Considered
All Things Considered on IPR News and News/Studio One

What's Next For Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel Following 'El Chapo's' Guilty Verdict

By editor 9 minutes ago

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Univision reporter León Krauze about what's next for the Sinaloa Cartel and the ongoing drug war in Mexico after Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán's guilty verdict.