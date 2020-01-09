Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

What's It Like To Be A Mascot? We Sat Down With Former Iowa Mascots And Asked Them.

By & 1 minute ago
  • Cy the Cyclone (left) and Herky the Hawk (right) are relatively new additions to these Iowa campuses in the history of these universities. Herky, for example, is only 72 years old this year.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Cy the Cyclone (left) and Herky the Hawk (right) are relatively new additions to these Iowa campuses in the history of these universities. Herky, for example, is only 72 years old this year.
    Phil Roeder / Flickr
  • Drake University's Griff outside IPR's Des Moines studio.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    Drake University's Griff outside IPR's Des Moines studio.
    Erin Bell / Drake University
  • Drake University's Griff getting ready to go on air in the IPR Des Moines studio.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    Drake University's Griff getting ready to go on air in the IPR Des Moines studio.
    Erin Bell / Drake University

It's difficult to be in one of Iowa's major college towns without running into a mascot. These days mascots are big business. Whether for marketing, birthday parties or being ambassadors for universities, mascots have become a major part of a university's identity and alumni pride.

The role of the mascot has drastically evolved and changed over time, and on this edition of Talk of Iowa you'll find out how.

Hear about the history of Cy the Cyclone, Herky the Hawk, and TC the Panther, and hear the story of how one Des Moines women was offered a full-time job to bring her English bulldog to events at Drake University.

Later in the hour, you'll hear from three people who used to wear the suit, including a former Cy, Herky and TC. These former mascots offer a behind-the-scenes look at the process of becoming a mascot, revealing the tryout process, the art of keeping their jobs a secret and managing the elements.

Guests Include:

  • Doug Biggs, Professor of History at the University of Nebraska Kearney
  • Erin Bell, Associate Director of Marketing & Live Mascot Program Director at Drake University
  • Colby Campbell, former TC the Panther at University of Northern Iowa (2012-2015)
  • Javy Perez, former Herky the Hawk at the University of Iowa (2011-2015)
  • Lori Beckman, former Cy the Cyclone at Iowa State University (1997-1999)
Tags: 
Talk of Iowa
Sports
winter sports
Colleges and universities

Related Content

Cedar Falls Couple Gives $10 Million To UNI

By Nov 14, 2019
UNI Foundation

A Cedar Falls couple is giving the University of Northern Iowa a multi-million dollar gift. David Takes is a member of the UNI Foundation Board of Trustees and a 1981 alumnus. Takes and his wife, Karen are donating $10 million to his alma mater. Their gift will support multiple programs and projects at UNI, including an endowment for business students, the school's mascot program and future capital improvements.

Study Finds Many Young Adults Have Substance Use Disorders

By Oct 20, 2019
Gabrielle Ludlow / Flickr https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/

An Iowa State state study has found that two out of five young adults have a substance use disorder.

The study, which was published in the Journal of American College Health, surveyed more than 3,200 young adults both in college and not in college and found nearly 40 percent of college students and more than 44 percent of their non-college peers had at least one substance use disorder within the past year. 

ISU Pres. Wintersteen On Campus Safety, Admissions And Enrollment

By & Sep 10, 2019
Joe Wolf / Flickr

Iowa State University has been undergoing several changes this fall, including the development of new mobile app safety technology.

"One of our new tools that we have in place is something called the ISU Guardian App," said Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen.