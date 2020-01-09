What's It Like To Be A Mascot? We Sat Down With Former Iowa Mascots And Asked Them.

Hear about what it's like to be a mascot for one of Iowa's major universities.

It's difficult to be in one of Iowa's major college towns without running into a mascot. These days mascots are big business. Whether for marketing, birthday parties or being ambassadors for universities, mascots have become a major part of a university's identity and alumni pride.

The role of the mascot has drastically evolved and changed over time, and on this edition of Talk of Iowa you'll find out how.

Hear about the history of Cy the Cyclone, Herky the Hawk, and TC the Panther, and hear the story of how one Des Moines women was offered a full-time job to bring her English bulldog to events at Drake University.

Later in the hour, you'll hear from three people who used to wear the suit, including a former Cy, Herky and TC. These former mascots offer a behind-the-scenes look at the process of becoming a mascot, revealing the tryout process, the art of keeping their jobs a secret and managing the elements.

Guests Include: