What’s In Store For Your 2020 Growing Season

Your insect questions answered, on a "horticulture day" edition of Talk of Iowa.

Remember all of those stories about the so-called 'murder hornet?' A lot of it turned out to be hype, but invasive insects are a real threat. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Iowa State University professor of entomology Donald Lewis and Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist Richard Jauron for a look at what’s buzzing in your backyard.

Experts also take questions from listeners across the state.