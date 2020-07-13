Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

What’s In Store For Your 2020 Growing Season

By & 48 minutes ago
  • “Ticks have to be attached and feeding before they can transmit disease, and for disease like Lyme disease they have to be attached for 24 hours. It’s important to check yourself for ticks and to get them off before they become attached.” – Laura Iles
    “Ticks have to be attached and feeding before they can transmit disease, and for disease like Lyme disease they have to be attached for 24 hours. It’s important to check yourself for ticks and to get them off before they become attached.” – Laura Iles
    Stevie Smith / Flickr

Every growing season brings a unique set of insects, diseases and challenges for gardeners, homeowners and farmers.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Laura Iles and Lina Rodriguez-Salamanca from the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic to discuss the common insect, pest and plant diseases. Horticulture specialist Richard Jauron joins the program to answer questions about the plants and trees from listeners.

Guests:

Tags: 
Talk of Iowa
Hort Day

Related Content

No, That's Probably Not A Murder Hornet In Your Backyard

By & Jun 5, 2020
Quinlyn Baine/Washington State Department of Agriculture / Associated Press

Remember all of those stories about the so-called 'murder hornet?' A lot of it turned out to be hype, but invasive insects are a real threat. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Iowa State University professor of entomology Donald Lewis and Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist Richard Jauron for a look at what’s buzzing in your backyard.

Experts also take questions from listeners across the state.

Fighting Bumps, Growths And Galls In The Garden

By & Jun 26, 2020
Steve Richey / Unsplash

It’s not unusual to see strange bumps and growths on tree branches or leaves. Often, insects are to blame.

Beyond Hostas: A Variety Of Plants Grow In Shade

By & Jun 19, 2020
Irene Davila / Unsplash

What if you have a shady spot in your lawn and you don’t want to plant hostas?