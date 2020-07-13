What’s In Store For Your 2020 Growing Season

Every growing season brings a unique set of insects, diseases and challenges for gardeners, homeowners and farmers.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Laura Iles and Lina Rodriguez-Salamanca from the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic to discuss the common insect, pest and plant diseases. Horticulture specialist Richard Jauron joins the program to answer questions about the plants and trees from listeners.
Guests:
- Laura Iles, director of Iowa State University Plant & Insect Diagnostic Clinic
- Lina Rodriguez-Salamanca, diagnostician and extension plant pathologist with the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
- Richard Jauron, horticulture specialist at Iowa State University Extension