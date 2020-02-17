Related Program: 
What A Proposed Amendment To The Iowa Constitution Means For Abortion Rights

  • State senators disagree on a proposed amendment that could open the door to abortion restrictions in the state.
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and IPR statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric speak with lawmakers from both parties about a proposed amendment to the Iowa Constitution that could open the door to more abortion restrictions within the state.

Legal scholar and the H. Blair and Joan V. White Chair in Civil Litigation at the University Of Iowa College Of Law Todd Pettys also joins the conversation, along with listeners who have questions and opinions about the proposed change. 

  • State Senator Claire Celsi, West Des Moines (D)
  • State Senator Jack Chapman, Adel (R)
  • Todd Pettys, Joan V. White Chair in Civil Litigation at the University Of Iowa College Of Law
John Pemble/IPR

John Pemble / IPR

John Pemble / IPR

