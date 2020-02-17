What A Proposed Amendment To The Iowa Constitution Means For Abortion Rights

Ben Kieffer and Katrina Sostaric speak with state senators about a proposed amendment to Iowa Constitution.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and IPR statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric speak with lawmakers from both parties about a proposed amendment to the Iowa Constitution that could open the door to more abortion restrictions within the state.

Legal scholar and the H. Blair and Joan V. White Chair in Civil Litigation at the University Of Iowa College Of Law Todd Pettys also joins the conversation, along with listeners who have questions and opinions about the proposed change.

Guest: