Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on IPR News and News/Studio One What Presidential Powers Trump Has During A National Emergency By editor • 14 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on IPR News and News/Studio One TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / NPR's Audie Cornish speaks to Liza Goitein, co-director of the Brennan Center for Justice's Liberty and National Security Program, about presidential powers during a national emergency. TweetShareGoogle+Email