What to Know About the Iowa Democratic Caucus Rules Before Feb. 3

  • A 2016 Iowa caucus in Des Moines.
    Clay Masters / IPR file

The Iowa Democratic Party is doing the Iowa caucuses a bit differently this year. In 2016, the Democratic National Committee told the state party they needed to be able to do a recount in 2020. 

Here are the big changes for this year:

1. Presidential preference cards: Each caucusgoer will write down their choices on what the party is calling a presidential preference card. This will create a paper trail of each and every Democratic caucusgoer’s preferred candidates that can be referenced in the event a recount is called.

2. Only two alignments: That’s when supporters split into preference groups according to candidate. Groups that don’t have at least 15 percent of the total number of people in the room are considered not viable, and those members can choose to re-align with other preference groups, or they can leave the caucus. In some rare cases there may be a limited third alignment, but by and large there will just be two alignments, in contrast to past cycles when there were multiple rounds.

3. Locked in: If a group is viable after the first alignment, its members are locked in to that first choice – even if it’s the ‘uncommitted’ group. Those caucusgoers will not be able to leave a viable group to support another candidate; only members of nonviable groups will be allowed to realign.  

You can find out more about the Iowa Democratic Party’s process for Feb. 3 at thecaucuses.org

What To Expect When You're Expecting To Caucus

By & 23 hours ago

Every four years, people have to basically relearn how the Iowa Democratic caucuses work. This year, a slate of new rules means caucus night could get even more confusing, and campaigns will have more ways than ever to spin the results out of Iowa. On the eighteenth episode of Caucus Land, we’ll break down what actually happens on February 3rd. Plus, conversations with two candidates: former Vice President Joe Biden and billionaire Tom Steyer.


That Other First In The Nation State

By & Jan 9, 2020

There are plenty of critics of the Iowa caucuses. This year, there's pressure from insiders and outsiders to change the process. On the seventeenth episode of Caucus Land, we'll talk about why some of those changes haven't happened with Lauren Chooljian, a host of the New Hampshire Public Radio podcast Stranglehold. Plus, conversations with two candidates: former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.


A Historic Shift For LGBTQ Policy

By & Dec 20, 2019

When Barack Obama ran for president in 2008, he defined marriage as “between a man and a woman." A decade later, that position would be almost unimaginable in this cycle’s Democratic presidential race. On the sixteenth episode of Caucus Land, we’ll talk about how the candidates are approaching LGBTQ policy. Plus, we’ll wade into the debate over whether Iowa is diverse enough to be first in the nation.


Senators Rely On Surrogates To Spread Their Messages In Iowa As Impeachment Trial Begins

By Jan 21, 2020
Clay Masters / IPR

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is one of four U.S. senators who are back in Washington and away from Iowa as President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial begins Tuesday. Monday in Des Moines, Sanders told a crowd he will have to rely more on volunteers and surrogates to close the deal than he had hoped. 