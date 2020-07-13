What It's Like To Be An Iowa Business Owner During The Pandemic

Charity Nebbe speaks with business owners from across Iowa.

At 10:15 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, Gov. Kim Reynolds shut down all bars and restaurants by emergency declaration. Even though Iowa never fully closed and "reopened" earlier than most states, COVID-19 has dramatically changed the landscape for business in Iowa.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, we’ll talk about what it’s like to run a business in the age of COVID-19. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with the owner of a struggling live music venue and bar in Cedar Falls, the owner of a restaurant which is now up for sale in Denison, and the owner of an antique mall in Cedar Rapids who spends her evenings sewing masks for customers.

Guests: