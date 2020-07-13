Related Program: 
What It's Like To Be An Iowa Business Owner During The Pandemic

By & 1 hour ago
  • Eric Skoog is the owner of Cronks Café, Restaurant and Lounge in Denison. Cronks is one of those storied restaurants. It’s on the original Lincoln Highway. Now Skoog and his wife have decided that it’s time to retire and put the restaurant up for sale.
    Andrew Seaman / Unsplash

At 10:15 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, Gov. Kim Reynolds shut down all bars and restaurants by emergency declaration. Even though Iowa never fully closed and "reopened" earlier than most states, COVID-19 has dramatically changed the landscape for business in Iowa. 

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, we’ll talk about what it’s like to run a business in the age of COVID-19. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with the owner of a struggling live music venue and bar in Cedar Falls, the owner of a restaurant which is now up for sale in Denison, and the owner of an antique mall in Cedar Rapids who spends her evenings sewing masks for customers.

Guests:

  • Steve Adams, Iowa State University Extension & Outreach
  • Dave Deibler, owner, Octopus bar and Mohair Pear in Cedar Falls
  • Eric Skoog, owner, Cronks Cafe, Restaurant and Lounge in Denison
  • Pam Lewis, owner, Czech Village Antiques in Cedar Rapids
