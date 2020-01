In preview of the start of the 2020 legislative session, Katelyn Harrop and IPR Statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric talk about watch for in the coming months.

State lawmakers are heading back to the Iowa Capitol for the 2020 legislative session Monday, Jan. 13. This session will mark the fourth consecutive year with Republicans in control of the House of Representatives, the Senate, and the governor’s office.

Here are some of the topics statehouse leaders expect to discuss this year.