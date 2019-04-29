Weyes Blood's Titanic Trip + Tracks Top 30 Playlist

Natalie Mering performs and records as Weyes Blood, taking the name (and pronunciation) from the Flannery O'Connor novel "Wise Blood". Born in California and growing up in Pennsylvania, Mering sang in gospel and madrigal choirs. As a teenager she took up songwriting, and later played in various bands. The latest Weyes Blood album is "Titanic Rising", with dreamy and cinematic songs haunted by that doomed ocean liner. The mythology of the 1997 "Titanic" movie enraptured Mering as a child. Listening to Weyes Blood on "Titanic Rising", I'm reminded of Father John Misty's similar approach to songcraft. And Mering's vocals more than once had me thinking "the indie Karen Carpenter".

Here are the Top 30 new album releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending April 28, 2019:

1 Jenny Lewis- "On The Line"

2 Shovels & Rope- "By Blood"

3 Stephen Malkmus- "Groove Denied"

4 Karen O & Danger Mouse- "Lux Prima"

5 Avey Tare- "Cows On Hourglass Pond"

6 The Mountain Goats- "In League With Dragons"

7 Weyes Blood- "Titanic Rising"

8 Julia Jacklin- "Crushing"

9 Broken Social Scene- "Let's Try The After"

10 Sasami- "Sasami"

11 Strand Of Oaks- "Eraserland"

12 Better Oblivion Community Center- "Better Oblivion Community Center"

13 Anemone- "Beat My Distance"

14 Stella Donnelly- "Beware Of The Dogs"

15 Cass McCombs- "Tip Of The Sphere"

16 Courtney Marie Andrews- "May Your Kindness Remain (Acoustic)"

17 Tedeschi Trucks Band- "Signs"

18 Various Artists- "Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration"

19 Steve Mason- "About The Light"

20 Tacocat- "This Mess Is A Place"

21 Damien Jurado- "In The Shape Of A Storm"

22 White Denim- "Side Effects"

23 The Coathangers- "The Devil You Know"

24 Sharon Van Etten- "Remind Me Tomorrow"

25 Ibibio Sound Machine- "Doko Mien"

26 Maggie Rogers- "Heard It In A Past Life"

27 Bad Bad Hats- "Lightning Round"

28 Drugdealer- "Raw Honey"

29 The Budos Band- "The Budos Band V"

30 Kevin Morby- "Oh My God"