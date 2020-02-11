Related Program: 
River to River

We Are Under Surveillance Almost Every Second Of Every Day

By & 9 minutes ago
  • Surveillance comes in many forms outside of cameras. Creighton's Guy McHendry describes driverless cars as "little more than a rolling surveillance juggernaut."
    Surveillance comes in many forms outside of cameras. Creighton's Guy McHendry describes driverless cars as "little more than a rolling surveillance juggernaut."
    Matthew Henry / Unsplash

From cell phones, web browsers, credit cards, to walking down streets, people are under some form of surveillance practically every minute of everyday. What are the consequences of our surveillance culture? Are consumers truly powerless? 

On this edition of River to River, Ben Kieffer speaks with Guy McHendry of Creighton University to understand just how much people are under surveillance, what we can do about it, and why it matters.

McHendry says there are five things everyone can do to help limit surveillance and increase privacy:         

1. Use a password manager or create unique, complex passwords for each online account.
2. Use two-factor authentication whenever possible.
3. Regularly review privacy settings on all apps and devices connected to the internet. Many apps and devices could collect data that is not required to use the full functionality.
4. Undergo a regular “digital house-cleaning.” Unsubscribe, uninstall, delete and cancel obsolete apps, emails, online subscriptions and services.
5. Regularly review web browser privacy settings.

Guest:

  • Guy McHendry, Associate Professor in the Department of Communication Studies at Creighton University
Tags: 
River to River
technology

Related Content

Holiday Shoppers Might See Some Higher Prices This Year

By Nov 28, 2019
Glen Scott / Flickr

Consumers may encounter higher prices for clothes and home goods this holiday shopping season, as the trade dispute with China is expected to increase costs and slow economic growth in the Midwest.

UnityPoint, Sanford Health Merger Will Not Go Forward

By Nov 12, 2019
Courtesy of UnityPoint Health

UnityPoint Health, one of Iowa's largest healthcare systems, has called off its merger with South Dakota-based Sanford Health.

In The Trade War, Iowa Businesses And Shoppers Pay The Price

By & Sep 26, 2019
Patrick Tomasso/Unsplash