Wcfsymphony's Turkish Delight

This weekend, the wcfsymphony presents their “Turkish Delight” concert on Saturday, May 11th at 4 and 7 p.m.

This weekend, the wcfsymphony is providing an opportunity to hear their winds in a very intimate and unique setting, “just the way Mozart’s audience would have.” They will perform two concerts in the Brown Derby Ballroom in Waterloo.

The program will include “Mozart’s own wind arrangement of his opera Abduction from the Seraglio, along with other party delights from Vienna’s 18th-century Turkish craze.”

Mozart used “unusual instruments” in his Turkish music, such as cymbals, drums, and piccolos. His opera Abduction from the Seraglio was originally written as a Turkish opera and is full of emotional depth and complexity.

Don’t miss the opportunity to hear Mozart’s Turkish music up close and personal at the Brown Derby Ballroom in Waterloo on Saturday, May 11.

Between the two shows will be a party hosted by Janice Marin, Cedar Valley visual artist and gallery founder, at the Marin Gallery in Waterloo. “Appetizers, drinks, art, conversation, and chamber music” can all be found at the party.

For tickets and more information, visit wcfsymphony.org or call (319-273-4849).

PROGRAM

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Abduction from the Seraglio, Selected movements from the Donaueschinger Harmoniemusik

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Alla turca, Finale from K 331 arranged by C.A. Goepfert (1768-1818)

Louis Spohr Notturno in C, Op. 34, Selected movements

Michael Haydn Marcia Turchesca