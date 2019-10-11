Waterloo Becomes First City in Iowa to "Ban The Box"

On this "news buzz" edition of River to River, guest host Katelyn Harrop explores some of the top Iowa news stories of the week with reporters, politicians and regular people from across the state.

In Waterloo, many employers, including the city, will soon be barred from asking job applicants about their criminal records until the end of the hiring process. This comes after a “ban the box” hiring ordinance won narrow approval from Wateroo’s City Council earlier this week.

Waterloo is the first city in Iowa to pass an ordinance of this kind, and will join more than 150 other cities in the country in “banning the box.” The movement has gained national traction as a counter to the often uphill struggle towards employment for those with a criminal history.

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Reporter Tim James joins guest host Katelyn Harrop on this "news buzz" edition of River to River to detail the debate over disclosing criminal history when applying for jobs. He also explains how the new policy will play out in the coming weeks.

Also in the program, a look at three elected officials taking on new leadership roles in the Iowa Statehouse and a conversation with Doug Burns, Co-owner of the Carroll Times Herald. The newspaper is asking the public for help after a legal battle, which they won, left it in financial trouble.

Guests: