WATCH LIVE: House Votes To Transmit Impeachment Articles to Senate, Name Trial Managers

The House holds its long-awaited vote Wednesday to send to the Senate the two articles of impeachment against President Trump that lawmakers approved last month, setting the stage for a Senate trial to begin next week.

The House is also expected to name the impeachment managers who will prosecute the case against Trump in the Senate trial. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has scheduled a press conference for 10 a.m. ET to make that announcement. Watch her remarks live here once she begins.