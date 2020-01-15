WATCH LIVE: House Votes To Transmit Impeachment Articles to Senate, Name Trial Managers

The House of Representatives is taking the formal step of voting to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate, which will hold a trial. After the vote, the articles are physically brought to the Senate. Watch the proceedings live.
The House holds its long-awaited vote Wednesday to send to the Senate the two articles of impeachment against President Trump that lawmakers approved last month, setting the stage for a Senate trial to begin next week.
The House is also expected to name the impeachment managers who will prosecute the case against Trump in the Senate trial. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has scheduled a press conference for 10 a.m. ET to make that announcement. Watch her remarks live here once she begins.
Russian hackers recently targeted the Ukrainian gas company that was at the center of President Trump's impeachment — and they succeeded in gaining access to its email accounts, according to California cybersecurity firm Area 1 Security.
The hackers are said to have infiltrated Burisma Holdings months after Trump urged Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who had served on Burisma's board.