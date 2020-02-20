Related Program: 
Vietnam Veteran Fights To Save Grizzly Bears And The Enviorment

  • Doug Peacock is the Key Note speaker for the 2020 Oberholtzer Awards.
    Ben Moon

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Doug Peacock about his work in the wilderness, tracking dangerous animals, his fight against climate change and his crusade to save grizzly bears.

Peacock is the author of “The Essential Grizzly: The Mingled Fates of Men and Bears”, “Walking It Off: A Veteran’s Chronicle of War and Wilderness” and “Grizzly Years: In Search of the American Wilderness.”

Peacock will deliver a keynote address at the Oberholtzer Awards on Feb. 29, 2020. The event is being held at The Bend Event Center in East Moline, IL, from 9 am – 12pm.  

Doug Peacock, naturalist, author, Vietnam veteran

