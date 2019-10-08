Related Program: 
River to River

The Varnum Decision: Ten Years of Marriage Equality in Iowa

  Trish, left, and Kate Varnum, of Cedar Rapids, hold hands in the gallery as the Iowa Supreme Court listened to oral arguments in a challenge to the state's same-sex marriage ban Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2008 in Des Moines, Iowa.
    AP Photo/Pool, John Gaps III

This program originally aired on April 02, 2019.

In 2009, the Iowa Supreme Court handed down a unanimous ruling in the case of Varnum v. Brien, making Iowa the third state in the nation to legalize same-sex marriage. 

On this episode of River to River, a look back at the historic decision 10 years later. 

Guests: 

  • Camilla Taylor, director of constitutional litigation for the Midwest Regional Office of Lambda Legal
  • Sharon Melheiro, founder of One Iowa
  • Matt McCoy, former Iowa State Senator
  • Iowa residents Maryfrances Evans and Michael Morain, each of whom have been able to marry their longtime partners under the decision. 
