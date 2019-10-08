The Varnum Decision: Ten Years of Marriage Equality in Iowa

This program originally aired on April 02, 2019.
In 2009, the Iowa Supreme Court handed down a unanimous ruling in the case of Varnum v. Brien, making Iowa the third state in the nation to legalize same-sex marriage.
On this episode of River to River, a look back at the historic decision 10 years later.
Guests:
- Camilla Taylor, director of constitutional litigation for the Midwest Regional Office of Lambda Legal
- Sharon Melheiro, founder of One Iowa
- Matt McCoy, former Iowa State Senator
- Iowa residents Maryfrances Evans and Michael Morain, each of whom have been able to marry their longtime partners under the decision.