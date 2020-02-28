Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

University of Iowa Medical Team Solves Medical Mystery

By & 4 minutes ago
  • Marcelo Leal / Unsplash

An 11 year old boy playing baseball stops running, clutches his chest and falls to the ground. He cannot be resuscitated. One of his brothers survives a similar attack and no one can figure out why, until a medical team at the University of Iowa discovered an unknown genetic disorder.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Dr. Ian Law and Hannah Bombei to discuss their years of testing and research to stop a disease plaguing an Iowa Mennonite family of eight.  

“When you have children that are dying, it’s not fast enough,” Law said. “And so when we have a family that comes in with these challenging situations I always have optimism, and I’m hoping we can work quickly enough to have an impact on that family and then on the broader population.”   

The family had a history of passing out while playing sports and, in search of answers and genetic information, volunteered to have their blood drawn and tested in a lab.

“We were lucky it only took a couple of years to find this answer,” Bombei said. “It could’ve taken much longer. This discovery would not have been made if it weren’t for all of them lining up in exam rooms offering their blood samples and really wanting that answer.”

An implantable cardiovascular defibrillator will live permanently inside the patient’s body.
Credit Matthew Alvarez / Iowa Public Radio

Law specializes in treating children with heart arrhythmias and  led the team that solved this medical mystery. Bombei, a Certified Genetic Counselor at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, was also part of the team.

A Mayo Clinic laboratory was used to help identify a mutation in the RYR2 gene, and its inherited negative effects on Mennonite families.

GUESTS:

  • Hannah Bombei, certified genetic counselor
  • Dr. Ian Law, division director of Pediatric Cardiology and director of the Electrophysiology program at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
Tags: 
Talk of Iowa
health
genetics

Related Content

Farming Is Headed Toward A Gene-Editing Revolution, And Hoping The Public Comes Along, Too

By Aug 12, 2019

Sci-fi writers have long warned about the dangers of modifying organisms. They come in forms ranging from accidentally creating a plague of killer locusts (1957) to recreating dinosaurs with added frog genes (2015).

Now, with researchers looking to even more advanced gene-editing technology to protect crops, they’ll have to think about how to present that tech to a long-skeptical public. 

Living with Parkinson's Disease: "It helps define who I am, but it's not a negative"

By & Apr 27, 2016
Emily Woodbury

Andrew Duarte was only 31 years old when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. One of the biggest questions he had was, “What can I expect?”

“And there’s not really a good answer for that,” he says.

Today on Talk of Iowa - living with Parkinson’s disease. Host Charity Nebbe sits down with two Parkinson's patients and a clinical researcher to talk about recent developments in Parkinson’s research and find out what it’s like to live with the disease.

Carrie Chapman Catt Was A Warrior For Women

By & Feb 27, 2020
Pennsylvania on the picket line-- 1917.
Harris & Ewing / Women of Protest: Photographs from the Records of the National Woman's Party, Manuscript Division, Library of Congress, Washington, D.C.

The fight for women’s suffrage, and the right to vote, was long and hard in the United States. Many of the early leaders of the movement did not live to see their victory.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Iowa PBS producer and director Laurel Bower about her new documentary "Carrie Chapman Catt: Warrior for Women." The documentary tells the story of Catt, who lived in Iowa, graduated from Iowa State – now Iowa State University – and the battle for the 19th Amendment.     