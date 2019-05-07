Understanding Ramadan

Hear the full conversation - Talk of Iowa

Right now, many Iowans are observing Ramadan, which is widely considered the holiest month of the Muslim calendar. The month is considerd both a joyous celebration and a time of spiritual discipline, with daily fasts from dawn to sundown culminating in the lush three-day festival of Eid al-Fitr.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, a look at what makes Ramadan such a valuable spiritual time for more than 1.6 billion Muslims spread across the country and globe.

Host Charity Nebbe is joined by Imam Taha Tawil of the Mother Mosque of America in Cedar Rapids and Mohammad Ahmed, a senior at Iowa State University and the treasurer of the university's Muslim Student Association. Tawil and Ahmed discuss the relevance of Ramadan spiritually, culturally, and socially, and explain how they observe and celebrate the holy month in their own communities.