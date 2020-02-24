Understanding The Black Holocaust With Kesho Scott

Listen to the "Talk of Iowa" podcast

Last month, Kesho Scott of Grinnell College presented a three-part lecture series on the black holocaust as part of the Drake Community Library's "Bucket Courses." This community event was at maximum capacity for Scott's presentation as the audience sought to learn more about the atlantic slave trade and why this period in world history is now being called a holocaust.

On this segment of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Scott about the importance of language when referring to the black holocaust, how her trips to Ghana and Poland shaped her thinking and what the patrons of the Drake Community Library took away from this experience.

Guest:

Kesho Scott, Associate Professor of American Studies and Sociology at Grinnell College