Under the Golden Dome: Amends

By 36 minutes ago
  • Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office failed to publish two constitutional amendments approved during last year’s Iowa General Assembly. Supporters of the amendments have to restart the process from the beginning.
    Secretary of State Paul Pate's office failed to publish two constitutional amendments approved during last year's Iowa General Assembly. Supporters of the amendments have to restart the process from the beginning.
    John Pemble / IPR File Photo
  • In 2017 when then Lt. Gov. Reynolds vacated her position to become the governor, Adam Gregg could only be appointed acting lt. gov. A proposed constitutional amendment addresses the gubernatorial line of succession.
    In 2017 when then Lt. Gov. Reynolds vacated her position to become the governor, Adam Gregg could only be appointed acting lt. gov. A proposed constitutional amendment addresses the gubernatorial line of succession.
    John Pemble / IPR
  • Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, chairs a Judiciary Subcommittee considering a bill that would remove the requirement to have a permit to carry a firearm. He supports this “constitutional carry” proposal.
    Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, chairs a Judiciary Subcommittee considering a bill that would remove the requirement to have a permit to carry a firearm. He supports this "constitutional carry" proposal.
    John Pemble / IPR
  • Jim Hirschberg from Lohrville testifies in favor of the gun permit proposal. He says permit requirements are a holdover from Jim Crow laws.
    Jim Hirschberg from Lohrville testifies in favor of the gun permit proposal. He says permit requirements are a holdover from Jim Crow laws.
    John Pemble / IPR
  • Connie Ryan from the Interfaith Alliance says guns place communities in danger, and opposes the bill to eliminate the need to have a permit to carry.
    Connie Ryan from the Interfaith Alliance says guns place communities in danger, and opposes the bill to eliminate the need to have a permit to carry.
    John Pemble / IPR
  • Rep. Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines, favors a 3% increase in state supplemental aid for public schools and says the proposed 2.06% isn’t enough.
    Rep. Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines, favors a 3% increase in state supplemental aid for public schools and says the proposed 2.06% isn't enough.
    John Pemble / IPR File Photo
  • Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, says a 2.06% increase in supplemental state aid is already more than the state can afford, and any more would risk cuts to other departments.
    Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, says a 2.06% increase in supplemental state aid is already more than the state can afford, and any more would risk cuts to other departments.
    John Pemble / IPR File Photo

To amend the state constitution, two consecutive Iowa General Assemblies must approve a resolution. Then it must be approved by Iowa voters. But first, the Secretary of State must publish the amendment in newspapers.

Secretary of State Paul Pate failed to do that for two amendments approved during the last General Assembly. Pate says it was a mistake and he apologized, but because of this error, supporters of the resolutions must start the process over. One would enshrine gun rights in the state constitution and the other clarifies the gubernatorial line of succession.

The State Government Subcommittee has restarted the gubernatorial succession amendment.  The resolution stems from the situation in 2017 when Gov. Reynolds left the office of lieutenant governor to become the governor.  The Attorney General issued a formal opinion that a lieutenant governor who becomes governor is not constitutionally permitted to select the next lieutenant governor. This resolution clarifies the line of succession.

In a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee, senators listen to public input on a bill that would remove the requirement to have a permit to carry a firearm. Fourteen other states have passed similar laws, also known as "constitutional carry," that allow guns to be carried, whether concealed or not.

Part of education funding for K-12 comes from state supplemental aid. Due to a shortfall in state revenues, the funding increase over the last two years has been around 1%. This year, Republicans proposed an increase of 2.06%, but Democrats argue 3% is required to maintain quality education. State revenues are projected to grow by only 1.9% for fiscal year 2020 and advocates for the bill say a 3% increase for education would require cuts to other state departments.

With additional funding for transportation and per-pupil funding, the final funding increase for public education is 2.3%. The total amount of state supplemental aid will be 3.3 billion dollars.

Under the Golden Dome: Legalize It?

By Feb 8, 2019
John Pemble/IPR

Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, wants to expand marijuana access in Iowa.  Bolkcom says marijuana should be regulated and taxed like alcohol. Other states have legalized marijuana use in some form but it is still illegal under federal law, and it is unlikely Iowa legislators will take action.

But legislators are considering bills that would legalize sports betting.  In May 2018 the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that allows states to have this form of gambling. Eight states have legalized sports betting and Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, wants Iowa to be next.

Under the Golden Dome: First Division

By Feb 1, 2019
John Pemble / IPR

This week, the Iowa House voted for the first time in this General Assembly, but there wasn’t anything ordinary about this one.  During the election for House District 55, the incumbent Rep. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester, won by nine votes.

Ballots arrived in Winneshiek County without postmarks and the county auditor tossed them. The Democratic challenger Kay Koether sued to have the ballots counted. A judge ordered the barcodes on the envelopes be scanned to determine if they were sent before Election Day. The scans indicate they were.

Under the Golden Dome: Consideration

By Jan 25, 2019
John Pemble / IPR

IPERS is the Iowa Public Employees Retirement System, and has 360,000 members.  In 2017, a bill in the Senate proposed creating an alternative defined contribution plan for new state employees, but it didn’t go anywhere.  Democrats have expressed concerns about any change to IPERS and it was often a talking point during last year’s election.

Democrat Jeff Danielson Resigns From Iowa Senate

By 14 hours ago
jeff danielson
John Pemble / IPR

Sen. Jeff Danielson (D-Cedar Falls) abruptly resigned Thursday afternoon from the Iowa Senate. 

The four-term Democrat submitted a one-sentence resignation letter Thursday to the leaders of the House and Senate.