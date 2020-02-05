Two Iowans Undergoing Testing For Coronavirus

  • Two Iowans are undergoing testing for the coronavirus after been identified as a potential risk by the state Department of Public Health.
The Iowa Department of Public Health says it has identified two people in the state who are undergoing evaluation and testing for the coronavirus. 

State medical director Caitlin Pedati said in a press conference on Facebook Live Wednesday afternoon that the two people are in isolation and are being tested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The results are expected back in a few days, she said. 

"To be clear, we do not yet have a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Iowa," Pedati said. "We have identified two individuals who are being evaluated for that illness, but we have not yet identified a confirmed case." 

Pedati said the department has been following federal recommendations for screening individuals who may have come in contact with the virus.

The virus is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China. It has infected more than 24,00 people worldwide, mostly in Asia.  There have been 12 confirmed cases in the U.S., including one in Wisconsin and two in Illinois.

