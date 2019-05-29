This week’s Symphonies of Iowa features the wcfsymphony and their “Turkish Delight” concert.

The wcfsymphony provided an opportunity to hear their winds in a very intimate and unique setting, “just the way Mozart’s audience would have.”

The program includes a “wind arrangement of Mozart’s opera Abduction from the Seraglio, along with other party delights from Vienna’s 18th-century Turkish craze.”

Mozart used “unusual instruments” in his Turkish music, such as cymbals, drums, and piccolos. His opera Abduction from the Seraglio was originally written as a Turkish opera and is full of emotional depth and complexity.

Don’t miss the opportunity to hear the wcfsymphony’s “Turkish Delight” on Sunday, June 2nd at 4 p.m. and Monday, June 3rd at 7 p.m.

PROGRAM

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Alla turca, Finale from K 331 arranged by C.A. Goepfert (1768-1818)

Louis Spohr Notturno in C, Op. 34, Selected movements

Michael Haydn Marcia Turchesca

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Abduction from the Seraglio, Selected movements from the Donaueschinger Harmoniemusik