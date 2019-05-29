Related Program: 
Symphonies of Iowa

Turkish Delight

By 22 seconds ago

This week’s Symphonies of Iowa features the wcfsymphony and their “Turkish Delight” concert.

The wcfsymphony provided an opportunity to hear their winds in a very intimate and unique setting, “just the way Mozart’s audience would have.”

The program includes a “wind arrangement of Mozart’s opera Abduction from the Seraglio, along with other party delights from Vienna’s 18th-century Turkish craze.”

Mozart used “unusual instruments” in his Turkish music, such as cymbals, drums, and piccolos. His opera Abduction from the Seraglio was originally written as a Turkish opera and is full of emotional depth and complexity.

Don’t miss the opportunity to hear the wcfsymphony’s “Turkish Delight” on Sunday, June 2nd at 4 p.m. and Monday, June 3rd at 7 p.m.

PROGRAM

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart         Alla turca, Finale from K 331 arranged by C.A. Goepfert (1768-1818)

Louis Spohr                                         Notturno in C, Op. 34, Selected movements

Michael Haydn                                  Marcia Turchesca

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart         Abduction from the Seraglio, Selected movements from the Donaueschinger Harmoniemusik