Trump Delays Auto Tariffs For 6 Months

The Trump administration will delay tariffs on cars and auto parts imports for six months while it negotiates trade deals with Japan and the European Union, the White House announced Friday.

President Trump said that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has concluded "that the present quantities and circumstances of automobile and certain automobile parts imports threaten to impair" national security. Trump cited the same "Section 232" authority that he used to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The administration had set a Saturday deadline to decide whether to impose tariffs on autos over national security concerns.

The industry opposes the tariffs, which would raise costs for automakers and their suppliers. An industry analysis estimates hundreds of thousands of jobs would be lost — and that's without factoring in retaliatory tariffs, NPR's Camila Domonoske reported.

