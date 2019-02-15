Trans Rights Activists Celebrate "Historic" Victory in County Court

Hear the full conversation - River to River

On this "news buzz" edition of River to River, IPR's State Government Reporter Katarina Sostaric joins with updates from the state legislature. Then, we hear from Jesse Vroegh, the focus of a recent ruling in Polk County which determined that the state of Iowa had engaged in discrimination by forcing him to use a restoom at his workplace, the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women, that did not align with his gender identity.

Later in the hour, Kevin Drahos, a senior at Lin-Mar High School and the president and cofounder of March for our Lives Iowa, joins to talk about the one-year anniversary of the shooting in Parkland, Florida. Jason Clayworth, Des Moines Register Reporter, gives an update on Joni Ernst's recent tax violation. Iowa Public Radio Political Reporter Clay Masters shares the latest on virtual caucusing, and David Peters, Associate Professor of Rural Sociology at Iowa State, shares findings from a study he conducted on opioid use in Iowa.

To close out the hour, Iowa Public Radio Studio One host Mark Simmet gives his top recommendations for weekend listening.