Tom Steyer Unpacks His Policies Days Before The Iowa Caucuses

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with Democratic presidential candidate and businessman Tom Steyer. During this conversation, Steyer addresses his top policy platforms, which includes declaring a climate emergency. Steyer also reflects on how his previous experience in business would help him conduct foreign policy and why he started the "need to impeach" movement in 2017.
Editor's note: Due to the Senate impeachment trial, this interview aired during Talk of Iowa as River to River was preempted.