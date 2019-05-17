Tips For Dealing With Garden Slugs

Horticulture Day on Talk of Iowa

Slugs are nocturnal and feed at night when we can’t see them. They also love to eat holes in the leaves of hosta plants.

In this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe talks with Donald Lewis, a professor of entomology at Iowa State University, who has an extensive hosta collection and therefore a long-term relationship with slugs. He shares his tips on how to control and live with them.

Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist Richard Jauron also joins the program.